Star Wars Fans Come Together at this Saturday's South Bend Cubs Game

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Fans of Star Wars are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character at this Saturday's game, as the annual Star Wars Night takes place. On Monday, the South Bend Cubs celebrate the last nights of summer vacation with post-game fireworks.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Saturday, August 10, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Come dressed as your favorite characters and bid on game-worn Star Wars jerseys. Proceeds to benefit South Bend Cubs Charities. Special appearance by The Northern Darkness Garrison: 501st Legion

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Sunday, August 11, vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Backpack Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Indiana 811 backpack

Faith Day: Join the South Bend Cubs in a day of faith and family

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pre-game autograph session

Monday, August 12, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

