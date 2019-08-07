Diaz Homers in Chiefs Loss

August 7, 2019





Beloit, WI - The Peoria Chiefs suffered a rare series-opening setback as they fell to the Beloit Snappers 7-2 Wednesday night to drop the first game of a series for the first time since July 17. In retiring all seven batters he faced, four via strikeout, reliever Freddy Pacheco was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

Down 1-0 the Chiefs got on the board in the second inning against Joe Demers. Brady Whalen drew a lead off walk and moved to third on a single by Carlos Soto. Whalen was thrown out at the plate on a grounder by Imeldo Diaz leaving runners at first and second. Leandro Cedeno tied the game 1-1 with a single to left but the Chiefs left two runners on base.

The visitors again tied the game in the fourth inning, this time with the long ball. Diaz led off with a towering home run down the left-field line, his first for the Chiefs and his first of 2019. Beloit got a homer of their own in the fifth and scored an unearned run in the sixth for the 7-2 win.

Parker Kelly took the loss, his first as a starter, as he struck out three and allowed six earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. Pacheco struck out four of the seven batters he faced and did not allow a base runner.

The three-game series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

The Chiefs return home Saturday, August 10 for a three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings. Saturday is Hero Night with Marvel's Spiderman and Black Panther on hand. The Chiefs will wear special Organ Donor jerseys to raise money for Gift of Hope and there will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Pekin Insurance. There will also be a Pitch In For Charity Tennis Ball Toss to raise money for the Central Illinois Ronald McDonald House.

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

