Kristian Robinson Arrives, Thrives in Cougars Win

Geneva, Illinois - Kristian Robinson powered the Kane County Cougars (66-48, 31-14) to a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (66-49, 27-18) on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Robinson drove in two runs and made two defensive gems to lead the Cougars.

Michel Gelabert (3-1) twirled six shutout innings in his first start for the Cougars since June 15th. The lefty struck out five and scattered three hits in the quality start. Kody Funderburk didn't allow a hit for Cedar Rapids until the fifth inning. He was finished after that fifth frame without allowing a run.

In the sixth, Cedar Rapids called on right-hander Brian Rapp. After striking out the lead-off hitter, he allowed two walks and a single to load the bases. Rapp struck out Blaze Alexander to retire the second man of the inning. That brought Robinson to the plate. He smoked a ball to left that fell in for a double and scored two runs. A third run scored on the play when center fielder Gilberto Celestino air mailed a throw to third base, allowing Buddy Kennedy to come home.

