Kristian Robinson Arrives, Thrives in Cougars Win
August 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - Kristian Robinson powered the Kane County Cougars (66-48, 31-14) to a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (66-49, 27-18) on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Robinson drove in two runs and made two defensive gems to lead the Cougars.
Michel Gelabert (3-1) twirled six shutout innings in his first start for the Cougars since June 15th. The lefty struck out five and scattered three hits in the quality start. Kody Funderburk didn't allow a hit for Cedar Rapids until the fifth inning. He was finished after that fifth frame without allowing a run.
In the sixth, Cedar Rapids called on right-hander Brian Rapp. After striking out the lead-off hitter, he allowed two walks and a single to load the bases. Rapp struck out Blaze Alexander to retire the second man of the inning. That brought Robinson to the plate. He smoked a ball to left that fell in for a double and scored two runs. A third run scored on the play when center fielder Gilberto Celestino air mailed a throw to third base, allowing Buddy Kennedy to come home.
The Cougars play game two of the three-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2019
- Beloit Wins to Take One Step Closer to Playoffs - Beloit Snappers
- Kristian Robinson Arrives, Thrives in Cougars Win - Kane County Cougars
- Hometown Smith Goes 4-For-4 in Loss at Great Lakes - Lake County Captains
- Diaz Homers in Chiefs Loss - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Fall in Road Trip Opener, 5-1 at Fort Wayne - Dayton Dragons
- Cougars Hold off Kernels in Series Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Camels Conquer Captains - Great Lakes Loons
- Witherspoon Homers in 3-1 Series-Opening Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 7 vs. Dayton (Game 113) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Kettering Health Network Presents Breast Cancer Awareness Day on August 11 - Dayton Dragons
- Star Wars Fans Come Together at this Saturday's South Bend Cubs Game - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.