TinCaps Game Notes: August 2 at Great Lakes (Game 108)

August 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-25, 47-60) @ Great Lakes Loons (23-16, 66-40)

RHP EfraÃ­n Contreras vs. RHP Jack Little (Piggyback: RHP Jose Chacin)

Friday, Aug. 2 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 108 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

SURVIVED THE SLUGFEST: The TinCaps snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 10-9 win over the Loons on Thursday night, a game that featured 25 combined hits between the two teams. The game lasted 3:48, the third-longest game the 'Caps have played this season.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.409). The former East Carolina Pirate went 2-for-4 on Thursday night with a double and 2 RBIs...He's currently on an 19-game on-base streak, going back to July 5, in which he's batting .283 with a .494 OBP, 4 doubles, a homer, and 12 RBIs.

DWS, HBP: Williams-Sutton also leads the league in HBP (22), including being plunked by a pitch in each of the past two games. The outfielder was hit by a pitch 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids. That tied a Minor League Baseball record. No one has ever been hit by a pitch 4 times in a MLB game. Fort Wayne's single-season record for HBP is 23 (Jon Schaeffer, 1998)...

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks tied for 2nd in the Midwest League in BB% (15.5%) and is third in stolen bases (26)... Since July 15, in 14 games, he's slashed .296/.387/.463 (.850 OPS) with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 11 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases.

CURRY CATCHES ON: Outfielder Michael Curry's season got off to a slow start. After being in Extended Spring Training, he appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 50 games since May 26, he ranks 4th in the Midwest League in OBP (.397) and RBIs (32), 5th in OPS (.873), and 6th in SLG% (.476)...The former Georgia Bulldog went 3-for-4 on Thursday night with 3 RBIs, his third 3 RBI game of the season and also his third three-hit game of the season.

HUNTING HITS: Through his first 35 games of the season, catcher Blake Hunt slashed .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS). But in his last 41 games since May 26, he's slashed .316/.376/.445 (.821 OPS) with 12 doubles and 20 RBIs.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez is on a season-high 10-game hitting streak, as well as an 11-game on-base streak. During the hitting streak that started July 21, he's batting .275 with a .310 OBP, 3 doubles, a homer & 7 RBIs... Lopez is 1 of only 5 teenagers in the MWL with 9+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion), Clinton's Will Banfield, who was taken 69th overall by the Marlins in 2018, Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016, and Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect (the latter 3 also have 9 HR).

HI, MY NAME IS: Infielder Ethan Skender has hit safely in 11 of his 14 games as a TinCap...Luke Becker smacked his first professional home run on Thursday night, a no-doubt blast to deep right field... Mason Fox made his TinCaps debut on Wednesday night with a perfect inning of relief in the seventh, while Moises Lugo started on Thursday night, becoming the 48th different TinCap to appear in a game this season (27 pitchers, 21 position players).

SOLO SMASHES: Infielder Lee Solomon has the 2nd highest Line Drive % in the MWL (22%).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers are tied for first in BB/9 in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.10).

