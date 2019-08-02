Cougars Earn Series Split in Extras
August 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Peoria, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (62-47, 27-13) outlasted the Peoria Chiefs (42-67, 12-28), 10-5, in 10 innings on Friday night at Dozer Park. The win pushed the Cougars back into sole possession of first place in the Western Division.
Alek Thomas started the scoring for the Cougars in the second with an opposite field RBI double to make it 2-0. Brendan Donovan made it 2-1 with an RBI double in the bottom of the third. Delvin Perez pushed the Chiefs in front 3-2 with a two-run single in the fourth. Eddie Hernandez tied it, 3-3, with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Keshawn Lynch pushed the Cougars ahead by a run with a fielder's choice in the seventh. RBI singles by Carlos Soto and Wadye Ynfante made it 5-4 Chiefs.
The Cougars tied the game with two outs in the ninth on Eddie Hernadnez's ground-rule double. In the top of the 10th, they scored five runs on two hits, with the eventual winning run coming across on a bases-loaded walk to Zack Shannon.
Jose Cuas (2-2) earned the win with four innings of one-run ball. Sebastian Tabata (3-3) allowed five runs in 1+ inning, with three walks and no strikeouts.
The Cougars head back home to begin a seven-game span at Northwestern Medicine Field, beginning Saturday night with game one of a four-game series against Quad Cities at 6:35 p.m. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or online at kccougars.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2019
- 'Caps Lose in 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Earn Series Split in Extras - Kane County Cougars
- Captains Beat Lugnuts to Split Again - Lake County Captains
- Roederer's Walk-Off Walk Results in 7th Straight Win - South Bend Cubs
- Late Collapse Costs Bees Again - Burlington Bees
- Split Decision: Caps Top Lugs in Finale - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits Sweep Bees with Help of Big Ninth Inning - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Loons Fall in Extras, Split Series - Great Lakes Loons
- Beloit loses heartbreaker to Cedar Rapids 3-2 - Beloit Snappers
- Lazar Deals a 1-0 Win for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Roberson Gem Wasted in Shutout Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Cardiac Kernels Clip Snappers, 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Outlast Loons for Second Straight Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Qsar Homers Twice in 5-1 Win over Dragons - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Top Dragons 5-1 to Prevent Dayton Sweep of 4-Game Set - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Homestand Preview: August 3-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 2 at Great Lakes (Game 108) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cody Laweryson and Dylan Thomas join Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Chicago Cubs Ben Zobrist Expected to Play for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment this Weekend - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.