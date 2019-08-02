Cougars Earn Series Split in Extras

Peoria, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (62-47, 27-13) outlasted the Peoria Chiefs (42-67, 12-28), 10-5, in 10 innings on Friday night at Dozer Park. The win pushed the Cougars back into sole possession of first place in the Western Division.

Alek Thomas started the scoring for the Cougars in the second with an opposite field RBI double to make it 2-0. Brendan Donovan made it 2-1 with an RBI double in the bottom of the third. Delvin Perez pushed the Chiefs in front 3-2 with a two-run single in the fourth. Eddie Hernandez tied it, 3-3, with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Keshawn Lynch pushed the Cougars ahead by a run with a fielder's choice in the seventh. RBI singles by Carlos Soto and Wadye Ynfante made it 5-4 Chiefs.

The Cougars tied the game with two outs in the ninth on Eddie Hernadnez's ground-rule double. In the top of the 10th, they scored five runs on two hits, with the eventual winning run coming across on a bases-loaded walk to Zack Shannon.

Jose Cuas (2-2) earned the win with four innings of one-run ball. Sebastian Tabata (3-3) allowed five runs in 1+ inning, with three walks and no strikeouts.

The Cougars head back home to begin a seven-game span at Northwestern Medicine Field, beginning Saturday night with game one of a four-game series against Quad Cities at 6:35 p.m. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or online at kccougars.com.

