Captains Beat Lugnuts to Split Again

August 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - Behind a strong start by Matt Turner and a balanced offensive effort, the Lake County Captains (22-18, 62-47) notched a 5-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (19-21, 51-58) on Friday night at Classic Park. Turner held the Lugnuts scoreless and allowed just one hit over five innings to help the Captains split their four-game series with Lansing. The teams split all four four-game series they played against each other this season.

The Captains mounted a serious threat in the first inning, but only came away with one run. Lake County loaded the bases with nobody out on a leadoff bunt single by Clark Scolamiero, a seeing-eye single through the left side by Jose Fermin and a walk by Lugnuts starter Sean Wymer to Bo Naylor. Wymer, however, got Jonathan Engelmann to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play. Scolamiero scored on the twin killing, but Wymer then got Daniel Schneemann to ground out to second to end the inning with only one run allowed.

It took until the fourth for the Captains' offense to add insurance. With one out and nobody on, Engelmann blasted a solo homer into the left field bleachers to give Lake County a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Miguel Jerez drew a two-out walk and Josh Rolette doubled him home to push the lead to 3-0.

Lake County tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Naylor began the frame with a single and Engelmann singled, as well, knocking Wymer out of the ballgame with two on and nobody out. Lefty Randy Pondler entered from the bullpen and recorded the first out of the inning when Schneemann grounded to second and the Lugnuts forced out Engelmann at second base. Schneemann then stole second and Pondler walked Jerez to load the bases. Rolette then served a soft liner into centerfield for a single that scored Naylor. With two outs, Quentin Holmes chopped a ball down the third base line for an RBI infield single that brought home Schneemann to stretch the Captains' lead to 5-0.

Turner (2-0) blanked Lansing over five innings and held the Lugnuts' offense to one hit, a fourth-inning Ryan Gold double, en route to his second win in his third Midwest League start. The 19-year old southpaw walked four and struck out three. Lansing did not score until long after Turner's night was done.

Lefty Jake Miednik held Lansing off the scoreboard over two innings on the mound, but the Lugnuts scratched across their only run of the game in the eighth against Luis Valdez, even though the right-hander did not surrender a hit. Valdez walked Hunter Steinmetz to begin the inning and a wild pitch moved Steinmetz to second. The runner advanced to third when Griffin Conine bounced out to first for the second out of the inning and another wild pitch brought Steinmetz home.

The Captains saw four different batters tally multiple hits on Friday. Fermin, Naylor, Engelmann and Rolette each had a pair of hits. Rolette led the team with two RBI.

Wymer (5-11) suffered the loss. The Lugnuts' starter pitched five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

The Captains embark on a seven-game road trip on Saturday. Lake County begins the trip with a four-game series at Dayton. Game one is scheduled 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

Individual game tickets for all Captains games are on sale at the Classic Park box office, online at captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Mini ticket plans for the 2019 season are still available for great prices complete with several exclusive benefits. Information can be found at the Captains website www.captainsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.