Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, August 2, 2019 l Game # 40 (110)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-15, 62-46) at Dayton Dragons (17-21, 45-63)

RH Miller Hogan (2-3, 3.42) vs. RH Jhon De Jesus (2-10, 5.31)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the last game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Bowling Green: Hot Rods 8, Dragons 7 (at Dayton: Dragons 5, BG 2).

Streaks: The Dragons have won three straight games and will try for their second 2019 sweep of a four-game series tonight (swept Fort Wayne June 7-10).

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Bowling Green 2. The Dragons notched their second straight "walk-off" win and third straight win overall. Nate Scantlin scored from first base on Mariel Bautista's double to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Bautista had his fourth straight two-hit game for the Dragons. Starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar fired six scoreless innings and reliever Clate Schmidt earned the win (1.1 IP, 0 R).

The Playoff Chase: With 31 games to play, the Dragons face a four-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the current wildcard leader.

Team Notes

The Dragons do not have an error in the series through three games. Their last four-game series without an error came more than one year ago, June 8-11, 2018 vs. Bowling Green.

Michael Siani is batting .337 in his last 23 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 55 games and is batting .307 with 23 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in batting average, tied for 2nd in the MWL in hits, 3rd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

Randy Ventura is batting .325 over his last 11 games.

Mariel Bautista has two hits in four straight games, going 8 for 17 (.471).

Miles Gordon is 8 for 17 (.471) with a home run over his last five games.

Matt Pidich over his last 22 games: 1.40 ERA, 38.2 IP, 26 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 40 SO.

Since July 20, Dayton pitcher Andy Fisher is one of only five pitchers in the MWL who have not allowed an earned run while pitching at least 10 innings. Fisher has tossed 12 innings and allowed one unearned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 3 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County LH Eli Lingos (2-2, 4.24) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.66) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 4 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Thomas Ponticelli (3-4, 5.02) at Dayton RH James Marinan (2-9, 5.35) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, August 5 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (5-5, 4.46) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.09)

Tuesday, August 6 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County LH Zach Draper (7-2, 2.65) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.21)

