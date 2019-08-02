Cody Laweryson and Dylan Thomas join Kernels from Elizabethton

August 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Cody Laweryson and RHP Dylan Thomas have joined the Kernels from Elizabethton. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Laweryson in the 14th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Maine. In six appearances (two starts) at Elizabethton, he posted a 0-0 record, 2.05 ERA and one save. In 22 IP, he allowed 15 hits and 5 runs (all earned) with six walks and 29 strikeouts.

The Twins selected Thomas in the 13th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Hawaii. He has made 11 relief appearances for Elizabethton, posting a 1-1 record, 1.69 ERA and 4 saves. In 16 IP, he allowed 19 hits and 7 runs (3 earned) with four walks and 21 strikeouts.

Laweryson and Thomas are active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels wrap up a four-game road trip at Beloit tonight at 6:30 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd and open at four-game homestand against Burlington.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.