Kernels Homestand Preview: August 3-6

Your Cedar Rapids Kernels return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium to kick off the month of August with a four-game series against Burlington. Here's what you can expect these next four games:

August 3-6 vs. Burlington

The Kernels host the Burlington Bees, the Midwest League affialte of the Los Angeles Angels, in a four-game series starting Saturday, August 3rd.

A BIG night is on tap when the Kernels host Burlington on Saturday, August 3rd. The Kernels have rescheduled Especially for You Night, postponed from June 15th, and they will be wearing special jerseys during the game that will be sold via a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the Especially for You Walk. And, following the game, enjoy a spectacular FIREWORKS show. Fireworks nights are VERY popular, so call the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560 or visit www.kernels.com to get the best available seats. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Burlington is set for 6:35 PM.

You'll want to be here when the gates open at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 4th as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a FREE 2019 Kernels Baseball Card Update Set, thanks to Perfect Game USA. The Hovick Family Petting Zoo will be at the game, and it's a Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life. All kids 12-under receive a coupon for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and 12 oz. drink from the concession stands. Fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernel players on the field after the game, thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. Play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo to qualify for a chance to play for a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. And, enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon and Face Painting by Kennedy on the concourse during the game. First pitch between the Kernels and Bees is set for 2:05 PM.

The homestand continues with Mark Down Monday on Monday, August 5th. Regular hot dogs are just $1.50 and chips, ice cream sandwiches and small popcorn are $1 each. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Burlington is set for 6:35 PM.

Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tuesday, August 6th as part of Bark in the Park, sponsored by Urban Acres, with a special doggie ticket. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. It's also a Great Clips Twins Tuesday when fans can get a buy one ticket, get one free offer from the Kernels email newsletter or Facebook page when they bring the special coupon to the Kernels Ticket Office. The Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold at the game on August 30th and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to a Minnesota Twins game during the 2019 season. First pitch between the Kernels and Bees is set for 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and drink at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 30th.

Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs given away during the game, thanks to First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

