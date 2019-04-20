TinCaps Game Notes: April 20 vs. West Michigan (Game 17)

April 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-7) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6-9)

LHP Ramon Perez vs. RHP Gio Arriera

Saturday, April 20 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 1:05 PM (Game 17 / 140)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Whitecaps, winning Game 2, 2-1, after falling 12-3 in Game 1. Strong pitching highlighted the victory in Game 2, as Gabe Mosser struck out eight in his five-inning start and Carlos Belen tossed two scoreless innings in relief while striking out four.

ROSTER MOVES: The Padres have activated Justin Lopez from Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List. The infielder last played on April 9. In a corresponding move, Michael Curry has been transferred back to Extended Spring Training.

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starters have a collective 1.88 ERA so far this season, averaging 4.8 innings per start. The 'Caps' 6 starters have totaled 92 strikeouts against 17 walks.

ALMANZAR'S TURNAROUND: In 63 games with the TinCaps in 2018, fielder Luis Almanzar, at the age of 18, slashed .176/.257/.249 with 2 home runs and 16 RBIs. Through his first 14 games of 2019, at age 19, Almanzar leads all TinCaps with 3 homers and is tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs.

I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN: Lee Solomon has started each of the last three games at second base. The Columbus, Ohio, native also pitched in the seventh inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader Friday night. Solomon has started 10 games at first base this year. A year ago as a rookie, he started 19 games at second base, 13 at first, 6 at third, and 1 in right field. In college at Lipscomb, Solomon played primarily second.

AMONG THE MIDWEST'S BEST: The TinCaps are second in the Midwest League in runs scored with 76, averaging 4.8 per game. The 'Caps are also tied for second in the league with 66 RBIs.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is tied for second in the MWL in strikeouts with 22... Outfielder Grant Little is 4th in Hits (18)...Luis Almanzar is tied for 6th in RBIs (12) & 8th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (6) and tied for 10th in Runs (10) )... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 5th in RBIs (12)...Dwanya Williams-Sutton is 9th in OBP (.434 ).

STREAKING: Prior to Wednesday night's 0-for-5 performance, outfielder Grant Little had reached base in all 11 games he'd played in this season. The former Texas Tech Red Raider had base hits in both halves of the doubleheader Friday... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is 13-for-13 on the year in games reaching base, extending his streak with a hit in Game 1 and two walks in Game 2 Friday.

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. His win total now stands at 203. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2019

