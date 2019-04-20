Lugnuts Shutout Dragons in Series Finale in Lansing, 4-0

Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts scored three runs in the first inning and shut down the Dayton offense on only three hits as they defeated the Dragons 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Lugnuts won two-of-three in the series in Lansing.

Dragons starting pitcher Jacob Heatherly left the game after facing only three batters and throwing just nine pitches in the first inning. Heatherly was lifted after a visit by the Dayton trainer. No information on his injury was immediately available. Heatherly was charged with three runs without retiring a batter. He allowed two hits and a walk.

The Dragons struggled to mount an offensive attack after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. All three of their hits on the day were singles, and they had only four at-bats with men in scoring position, going 0 for 4. They advanced only one runner as far as third base on the day. Jay Schuyler had two singles in three at-bats for the Dragons to raise his average on the year to .313.

Reliever Jerry D'Andrea replaced Heatherly in the first inning, entering the game with the bases loaded. All three Lugnuts runners scored as Lansing capitalized with a sacrifice fly, a run-scoring single, and a bases loaded hit batsman. All three runs were charged to Heatherly. D'Andrea worked three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with one walk and four strikeouts.

Eduardo Salazar replaced D'Andrea to start the fourth inning. He tossed two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Connor Bennett closed out the day on the mound for the Dragons, working two and one-third innings without surrendering a run. He gave up one hit and three walks while striking out four. The Dayton bullpen combined to work eight innings and allow just one run while striking out 11.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-10) do not play on Sunday. They will open a three-game series against the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.77) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Raymond Burgos (2-0, 1.84). The next home game for the Dragons is Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loons.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

