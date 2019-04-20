Fort Wayne & West Michigan Postponed by Rain Again

April 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Saturday afternoon, for the second time in three days, the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) had their scheduled game at Parkview Field postponed by rain.

The Midwest League's 140-game schedule is divided into two 70-game halves. Because West Michigan isn't scheduled to return to Fort Wayne for the remainder of the first half of the season, Saturday's postponed game will be made up when the TinCaps visit the Whitecaps at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich., from May 28-30. (The exact date for when a doubleheader will be played that series has yet to be determined by the Whitecaps. The TinCaps will wind up being the "home" team when the game is made up.)

Fans with tickets to Saturday's rained out game may redeem their tickets for any remaining 2019 regular season game at Parkview Field. The tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. Click here for more details.

All 16 teams in the Midwest League have Easter Sunday off.

The TinCaps begin a three-game series at home against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Monday with a US Foods Family Feast Night, featuring $1 food items. Click here for the full Homestand Highlights presented by Lancia Homes.

Next Game

Monday, April 22 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: TBA

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.