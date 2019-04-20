Rain Postpones Series Finale

FORT WAYNE, IN - Saturday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field has been postponed due to wet grounds and inclement weather throughout the day.

Saturday's series finale is tentatively scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader when Fort Wayne visits West Michigan in late May, with a date and specifics to be determined.

The rainout marks the second time this series that the Whitecaps have had a game postponed, as Thursday's scheduled game was also rained out and made up during a Friday doubleheader. The Whitecaps and TinCaps split the two Friday contests, as West Michigan won the opener 12-3, while Fort Wayne took the nightcap by a score of 2-1.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps road trip continues on Monday night at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons beginning at 6:05 pm. Pitcher Gio Arriera makes a start for West Michigan against Loons pitcher Andre Jackson. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

