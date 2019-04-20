Beloit Avoids Sweep at Cedar Rapids

April 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Chris Williams' two-run home run provided a first-inning lead Saturday for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but the Beloit Snappers scored the next five runs and held on to the lead to grab a 5-4 victory at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (7-9) still claimed a 2-1 series win against Beloit (6-9) despite falling in the finale.

Williams clubbed his second homer in as many games and gave the Kernels an early 2-0 advantage. Following a two-out single from Trey Cabbage, Williams lifted an opposite-field blast over the right-field wall for his third round-tripper of the season.

Beloit answered during the third inning and tied the contest at 2-2. Marcos Brito hit a one-out single, and Cobie Vance added a double. Ryan Gridley collected a sacrifice fly that drove in Brito before Vance scored on Payton Squier's RBI double.

An unearned run allowed the Snappers to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth. John Jones drew a leadoff walk and later advanced to second base after an errant pickoff throw. Noah Vaughan brought Jones home with a two-out double to put Beloit ahead.

Both teams scored two runs during the seventh inning leaving Beloit with a 5-4 edge. Back-to-back RBI singles for Squier and Jones pushed the Snappers' lead to 5-2. Cedar Rapids responded in the home half of the frame with an RBI double from Michael Davis and a run-scoring single from Gabriel Maciel that pulled the Kernels within a run.

Eric Mariñez shut out the Kernels over the final two frames to secure the one-run lead. Mariñez retired all six batters faced and earned his second save in as many chances. He is also on a nine-inning scoreless streak to open the year.

Chase Cohen (3-1) picked up his third consecutive victory for Beloit while Bryce Nightengale received credit for his first hold. Tyler Palm (0-2) was the losing pitcher Saturday for Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels will be idle for Easter Sunday before starting a seven-game road trip Monday at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Monday's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Andrew Cabezas (0-1, 6.00) slated to face Timber Rattlers southpaw Wilfred Salaman (1-2, 6.57). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids' next homestand begins April 30 and runs through May 5. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.