Cubs and Captains Split Saturday's Doubleheader 1-0, 3-1

Eastlake, OH: After splitting a doubleheader with the Lake County Captains from Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio on Saturday afternoon, the South Bend Cubs will take an 8-8 record going into the Easter Sunday off-day across the Midwest League.

Starting pitching was the key to the game one win for Buddy Bailey's team. With right hander Riley Thompson taking the hill for his third Midwest League start, the former Louisville Cardinal did not miss a beat and tossed five innings of shutout baseball to help secure South Bend's eighth win by a final of 1-0.

Thompson, who was Chicago's 11th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, is already paying dividends in the rotation for South Bend. With three straight quality starts and two wins to his name, the right-hander has established himself as one of South Bend's most reliable arms.

Thompson's scoreless outing and five strikeouts gave way to closer Ethan Roberts, who worked two shutout innings to seal the victory. Roberts is now up to four saves on the campaign.

South Bend's only run came after back-to-back singles by Delvin Zinn and Eric Gonzalez. With two men on, D.J. Artis came to the plate. Artis, who leads the Cubs in on-base percentage, laid a safety squeeze bunt down the first base line. With Zinn's speed at third base, South Bend had no problem forcing the run in.

The Cubs closed game one and took the 1-0 victory.

In game two, Lake County scored three runs in the first three innings to lead 3-0. As minor league doubleheaders are only seven innings per game, this gave the Cubs just 12 outs to rally.

South Bend scored their only run in the 3-1 game in the third inning off a fielding error by Captains center fielder Quentin Holmes. After Cole Roederer singled, Andy Weber's hard hit ball caused the error. Roederer scored easily and the Cubs were within two runs.

After starter Faustino Carrera exited after four innings of work, lefty Ryan Lawlor and right hander Riley McCauley each worked a scoreless inning to keep South Bend in the game.

However, the Cubs managed just two hits in game two, and the Captains won their 10th game of the season. Lake County is the first Eastern Division team to double-digit wins.

With the Easter day-off tomorrow, South Bend will be in action next to start a three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts from Cooley Law School Stadium on Monday night at 6:05. After three games against the Lugnuts, the Cubs will return home for a four game homestand against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning on Thursday night at 7:05.

