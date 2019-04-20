Shaw Collects Two Hits, RBI in 6-1 Chiefs Loss

April 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Burlington, IA - The Peoria Chiefs scored first but fell to the Burlington Bees 6-1 on Saturday evening. The loss drops the Chiefs to 5-11 on the season with the entire Midwest League having Sunday off for the Easter holiday.

The Chiefs took the lead in the top of the third inning against Burlington starter Jose Soriano. An error at second base and a fielders' choice to shortstop put Edwin Figuera at first base with one down. Figurea stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Harrison Wenson. With two down, the Chiefs took a 1-0 lead as Josh Shaw lined a single to left field.

The lead was short lived as the Bees bounced back against Kyle Leahy in the bottom of the inning. After Leahy struck out Wenson for his fifth straight strikeout, DC Arendas drew a walk and moved to third on a double by Michael Stefanic. Livan Soto singled to right to score Arendas as the Chiefs picked up an out at the plate with Stefanic tagged out by Ivan Herrera for 9-3-6-2 rundown out.

The game stayed tied into the sixth when the Chiefs left the bases loaded against reliever Tyler Smith. Burlington got a leadoff single and a one-out home run to take a 3-1 lead as Leahy was lifted for Mike Brettell who also made his 2019 debut on the mound. Brettell got out of the sixth but the Bees scored twice in the seventh on two singles, two errors and walk to take a 5-1 lead. The hosts added a run in the eighth against lefty Jacob Schlesener with two walks, a balk and a single for the 6-1 final score.

Leahy (0-1) took the loss in his Chiefs debut, allowing three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings while walking one, hitting one and striking out six. Brettell allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits over 1 2/3 innings as he struck out one and walked one. Schlesener allowed one run on one hit and two walks as he struck out one in his one inning of work.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.