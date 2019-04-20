Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Saturday (1:05 Game)

Saturday, April 20, 2019 l Game # 16

Cooley Law School Stadium l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (8-7)

LH Jacob Heatherly (1-1, 5.19) vs. RH Josh Winckowski (0-0, 2.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the last game of a three-game set. This is game three of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton.

Current Series: Dayton 1, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 9, Lansing 4. The Dragons snapped a 12-game losing streak at Cooley Law School Stadium, earning their first win in Lansing since September of 2017. They also snapped a 2019 road game losing streak at six, earning their first road win since April 6. The Dragons 11-hit attack was led by Juan Martinez (3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Pabel Manzanero (3 H, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI), and Reniel Ozuna (1-2, 3 BB, 1 RBI). The Dragons trailed 4-2 before taking the lead with three runs in the fifth, keyed by Manzanero's two-run single. The Dragons bullpen had an excellent night, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Alexis Diaz improved his record to 3-0 with the win, throwing two perfect innings.

Team Notes

With a win today, the Dragons can win their second straight series overall and their first road series of the season.

The Dragons have hit five home runs over the last four games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They have 22 extra base hits in their last five games after collecting 18 in their first 10 games.

The Dragons are batting .276 as a team over their last five games to raise their season average to .245.

Individual Notes

Jonathan Willems has a six-game hitting streak, going 9 for 19 (.474) with a home run and two doubles.

Alexis Diaz has made five relief appearances, allowing just two hits and two runs in 9.2 innings while striking out 16 and walking three. Opponents are batting .061 against him.

Mariel Bautista is 6 for 17 (.353) with two home runs and four RBI in his last four games.

Miguel Hernandez has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 14 (.429) with two doubles.

Juan Martinez is 5 for 10 with four doubles and four RBI in his last three games.

Pabel Manzanero is 5 for 9 with a home run and two doubles in his last two games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 21: Do Not Play

Monday, April 22 (6:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.77) at Lake County LH Raymond Burgos (2-0, 1.84)

Tuesday, April 23 (6:30 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 3.95) at Lake County RH Juan Mota (0-2, 7.71)

Wednesday, April 24 (12:00 noon): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.73) at Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (2-1, 1.69)

