Bandits Walk-Off with 4-3 Win in Series Finale

April 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Peoria, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits will head into their first scheduled off day of the 2019 season on a positive note after a walk-off 4-3 win over the Kane County Cougars in Peoria on Saturday afternoon. The Bandits erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring in each of the final four innings in the contest. With runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth, Andy Pineda bounced a single through the right side to score the winning run.

Kane County jumped in front right out of the gates. Geraldo Perdomo worked the count full against River Bandits starter Luis Garcia with one out in the first inning and turned on a fastball for his first home run of the season. The solo home run put the Cougars in front 1-0.

The same score held until the sixth inning. In that frame, Alex King worked a leadoff walk against Matt Ruppenthal. Jose Herrera followed with a single to center field that left the Cougars with runners on the corners. The River Bandits were able to get an out at the plate on Tra Holmes bouncer to third for the first out of the frame. A wild pitch allowed both remaining runners to move into scoring position for Perdomo. The shortstop hooked a double down the right field line to score both runners and increase the lead to 3-0. Perdomo finished 3-4 with three RBI and was a triple short of the cycle.

The River Bandits snapped a 27 inning scoreless streak by scoring in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Ross Adolph's pop up above the mound dropped among four infielders for a double. Jeremy Pena followed with a single into left to score Adolph and trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Bandits continued to chip away with a run-scoring double from Jonathan Lacroix in the seventh. They would eventually even the score in the eighth inning. Adolph worked a one-out walk and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Pena followed with a double for his second RBI of the contest and the score was tied 3-3.

That set the stage for Pineda's heroics. In the bottom of the final inning, Lacroix ripped another double into center field. Second baseman Eddie Hernandez misplayed a bouncer to second by Austin Dennis in the next at bat, allowing Dennis to reach base and Lacroix to go to third. After a meeting on the mound, Pineda rolled the first pitch he saw from Ryan Miller through the right side to win the game.

Pena and Lacroix led the River Bandits with two hits each. Pena drove in a pair of runs and Lacroix tallied his second and third doubles of the campaign.

Ruppenthal earned the victory by pitching the 4.0 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out four. Garcia opened the game with 5.0 innings of work, surrendering just one run on two hits and striking out six. The Bandits collected double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in 15 games.

The River Bandits (7-7) will enjoy their first scheduled off day of the 209 season on Sunday before returning to Dozer Park on Monday to meet the Peoria Chiefs. RHP Mark Moclair is scheduled to start for the River Bandits against Chiefs RHP Tommy Parsons. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

