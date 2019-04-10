TinCaps Game Notes: April 10 vs. Dayton (Game 7)

April 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-2) v. Dayton Dragons (2-4)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. LHP Jacob Heatherly

Wednesday, April 10 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, IN) - 11:05 AM (Game 7/140)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV)

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Dragons in walk-off fashion, 5-4. Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Luis Almanzar hit a go-ahead grand slam. After Dayton equalized in the top of the ninth, Xavier Edwards reached base on an error in the home ninth and Dwanya Williams-Sutton drove him in for the win with a double to right-center. It marks the first time this season the 'Caps have won consecutive games.

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (league average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest in the MWL (league average: 22.0). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12. According to Baseball America, Justin Lopez is the 5th youngest player in the league right now at 18.

ALMANZAR'S TURNAROUND: In 63 games with the 'Caps in 2018, Luis Almanzar slashed .176/.257/.249 with 2 home runs and 16 RBIs. Through 4 games so far this season, he's at .333/.412/.733 with 2 homers and 7 RBIs. He's tied for the league lead in home runs and 2nd in RBIs.

LITTLE STREAK: Outfielder Grant Little has reached base safely in each of his first 5 starts and is on a 4-game hitting streak that includes 3 hits on Tuesday.

FIRST AT FIRST: Blake Hunt is making his first career start at first base.

RUIZ RED HOT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is 9-for-20 (.450 average) with 3 doubles and 3 RBIs. He's hit safely in all 5 games he's played in so far.

NO DOUBLE TROUBLE: Catcher Blake Hunt and outfielder Agustin Ruiz both have 3 doubles - tied for 3rd most in the MWL.

ON THE RUN: Outfielder Grant Little, infielder Xavier Edwards, and infielder Lee Solomon each have 2 stolen bases - tied for 8th most in the MWL.

BIG PATIENCE: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has drawn 5 walks in 6 games - tied for the 7th most BBs in the MWL.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.