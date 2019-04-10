Seijas, Cedeno Lead Chiefs to 4-2 Win

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs got another outstanding starting pitching effort on Wednesday and beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 for their first winning streak of the 2019 season. The Chiefs are now 3-4 on the season with one game left on the homestand.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead against lefty Wilfred Salaman in the first inning. Brandon Riley and Josh Shaw started the inning with singles and Brady Whalen's single loaded the bases with one out. Leandro Cedeno put the Chiefs on top 2-0 with a single to left field before Salaman got out of the inning.

Alvaro Seijas cruised through six innings as he bounced back from Friday's loss in Cedar Rapids. He allowed just four hits, three singles and a double while striking out six.

By the time he left the game the Chiefs had a 4-0 lead. They added on against Salaman as Zach Jackson doubled and scored on a single by Wadye Ynfante in the second. Ynfante moved to second on a balk and scored on a single from Delvin Perez for a 4-0 lead.

Wisconsin didn't score until the eighth inning when they tallied against reliever Noel De Jesus. The Timber Rattlers got a pinch-hit RBI single from David Fry against Fabian Blanco in the ninth and had the tying run on base with one out. Edgar Escobar came out of the bullpen and got Antonio Pinero to hit into a game-ending double play.

Seijas (1-1) earned the win, throwing six shutout innings as he allowed four hits and walked one while striking out six. De Jesus allowed one run on two hits over 1 1/3 inning while striking out one. Blanco earned a hold as he allowed one run on two hits over one inning while walking one. Escobar earned the Chiefs first save of the season as

