Snappers Fall to Bees 4-2 in a Close Contest
April 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BURLINGTON, IA - The Beloit Snappers were defeated by the Burlington Bees Wednesday night by a final score of 4-2 in a pitcher's duel. Bryce Nightengale would get the ball and pitched well in his first start with the Snappers.
Nightengale would only surrender 1 run on the night after the Bees struck in the first.
Burlington's Jordyn Adams would work himself a leadoff walk and eventually get to third before being knocked in by an RBI single from Kevin Maitan.
However, the Snappers would answer right back scoring immediately with 2 runs in the top of the second inning and taking the lead for the first time.
Ryan Gridley would get the offense started in the second inning laying down a bunt single to get on base. Then, Skyler Weber would double for his first hit in the 2019 campaign putting runners on second and third with zero outs.
Bees starting pitcher, Jose Soriano, would then throw a wild pitch allowing Gridley to come home to score the first run of the game for Beloit and advancing Weber to third.
Two batters later, Lester Madden extended his hitting streak to 7 games lacing a ball to left field plating Weber and giving the Snappers the 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, this would be it in terms of runs for Beloit tonight.
Nightengale would hold strong pitching into the fourth before giving way to Adam Reuss with one away and the bases loaded in the fourth.
Reuss, in his first relief appearance, came out of the pen firing strikes and worked out of the bases loaded jam. Reuss struck out the first batter he faced and then got an easy groundout, pitching magnificently to preserve the Snappers 2-1 lead after four complete.
The Snappers lead would not hold though, as Burlington scored a run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead heading to the eighth.
That would be all Burlington would need in the game, as the Snappers were unable to push across any more runs after their 2-run inning in the second.
The Snappers will finish up this 6 game road trip in Burlington with some matinee action tomorrow at 11:30 before heading home to open up a 6 game home stand against the Clinton Lumberkings and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers starting on Friday.
The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.
