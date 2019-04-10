Wolf Howls in 'Caps Victory

April 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used a five-run second inning, and pitcher Adam Wolf dominated in six solid innings en route to a 6-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts Wednesday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

On a chilly evening with temperatures barely over 40 degrees, the "Caps bats caught fire in the second when Ulrich Bojarski lined a solo home run down the left field line, his first homer of the 2019 season to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Jeremiah Burks launched a two-run double to left-center field, scoring Avery Tuck and Sam McMillan to increase the lead to 3-0. Three batters later, first baseman Nick Ames hammered a two-run double of his own to give West Michigan a 5-0 advantage. In the fourth, Johnny Valente plated Burks with a run-scoring groundout in extending the lead to 6-0. Lansing countered with single runs in four different innings highlighted by a solo home run for catcher Hagen Danner. The Lugnuts brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in the ninth before Otto Lopez grounded out to put the Whitecaps over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Wolf (1-1) pitched six innings of one-run baseball, keeping Lugnuts hitters off-balance all night while striking out six in earning his first victory. Lansing starter Joey Murray (1-1) lasted just two innings and allowed five runs to take his first loss of the 2019 season. Drew Crosby allowed a run in the ninth but earned his first save with the club. The Whitecaps record moves over .500 at 4-3 while Lansing falls to 3-4. Infielder Jeremiah Burks paced the Whitecaps offense with a 3-for-5 performance with two singles, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in the victory. Bojarski and Ames each added two hits apiece.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this four-game home-and-home series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday from Cooley Law School Stadium at 1:05 pm. Pitcher Wilkel Hernandez gets the start for West Michigan against Lansing pitcher Josh Hiatt. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.