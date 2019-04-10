Loons Outlast Cubs 9-4 in Marathon Game

Midland, MI: On a cold and windy night from Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, the lead changed four separate times between the South Bend Cubs and Great Lakes Loons. In a three hour and 34 minute battle, Great Lakes scored the game's final six runs over the course of three innings to seal the 9-4 victory.

South Bend's starter Derek Casey had a strong first inning, retiring the Loons 1-2-3. The Cubs even grabbed the game's first lead. On a safety squeeze bunt laid down by Rafael Narea, Rafelin Lorenzo sprinted home to score the first run. Great Lakes responded with three runs off of Casey in their half of the 2nd inning.

The Cubs would not stay down for long, as Tyler Durna continued his impressive start to the season with a 3/4 night at the plate. Durna's single in the 5th inning brought home two runs to tie the game at 3-3. That was short lived as Great Lakes scored two more in the bottom of the 6th inning.

The back and forth action eventually halted when the Loons plated three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to make it 9-4. The Loons had four doubles in the game. Overall in the three games of the series, they have hit 10 doubles.

Casey, Ryan Lawlor, and Eugenio Palma allowed the nine runs over eight combined innings. The Cubs then used a position player to pitch the final inning. Gustavo Polanco started the night as South Bend's designated hitter, he finished it on the mound.

Also picking up three hits for the Cubs was center fielder Nelson Velazquez. Jonathan Sierra extended his hitting streak to six games in the loss. As a team, however, the Cubs left 12 men on base and went 4/18 with runners in scoring position.

The Cubs will have the opportunity to tie the series tomorrow in the final game of the four game set. Cam Sanders is set to start for South Bend Thursday night with first pitch set at 6:05 PM.

