Timber Rattlers Schedule Five Bark in the Park Events for 2019

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fox Valley Animal Referral Center cordially invite dogs and their families to attend as many of the five Bark in the Park games scheduled this season at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium as they can make. The left field berm will be set aside for canines and pet parents to enjoy the game.

Tickets for humans are $9 on the day of the event or $7 if purchased in advance. Their four-legged friends are allowed in for free. Dog owners must sign a waiver stating that required vaccinations are current before entering the stadium.

On the day of the game, dogs and their owners should enter the stadium through the gate located down the left field line. Seating will be general admission on the left field grass berm. Doggie pools, water dishes and waste bags will be available throughout the game. Day-of-game, cash-only sales for Bark in the Park will take place at the left field gate beginning at 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch and conclude in the second inning of the game.

For dogs to attend these games, owners must sign a waiver stating that your dog's vaccinations from a licensed veterinarian are current. This waiver holds you (the owner) liable in the event of an incident. We recommend you contact your veterinarian regarding other vaccinations that may suit your dog's needs. The Timber Rattlers reserve the right to deny any dog or human entrance to Neuroscience Group Field for Bark in the Park for any reason they may see fit.

Required Vaccinations:

v Rabies - given annually, but sometimes can be a 3 year.

v DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza) - all given annually, sometimes referred to as the Combo Vaccination, especially when it includes Parvo.

v Parvo - given annually, many times this is included in the DHLP and is indicated as DHLPP.

v Bordatella - given either every six months or annually. Sometimes referred to as: Kennel Cough or Tracheobronchities.

The scheduled Bark in the Park games this season are:

- Sunday, April 14 with a 1:05pm start time

- Wednesday, May 15 with a 6:35pm start time

- Sunday, June 2 with a 1:05pm start time

- Tuesday, July 2 with a 7:05pm start time

- Monday, August 5 with a 6:35pm start time

Please call the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Box Office at (920)733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER to order tickets - or to receive more information about Bark in the Park.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 are on sale now! Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

