TinCaps Dominate Dayton to Win Third Straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps cruised the entire afternoon, pounding out 12 runs and striking out 11 Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) in a 12-2 victory at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has won the first three games of the four-game series.

The TinCaps (5-2) started the party early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Three hits and three walks pushed Tucupita Marcano, Grant Little, and Dwanya Williams-Sutton across home plate. Dayton (2-5) starter Jacob Heatherly didn't last the first, being pulled after consecutive bases loaded walks pushed across the final two runs in the frame.

Fort Wayne scored another run in the second inning off of Dragons reliever Eduardo Salazar. Xavier Edwards singled to lead off the frame, swiped second, and moved to third on an errant throw to second by Dayton catcher Jay Schuyler. Marcano then drove home Edwards with an RBI groundout to second base.

Top 10 Padres pitching prospect Ryan Weathers once again amazed in his second home start in Fort Wayne, surrendering two runs in six innings with eight strikeouts. His first five innings were scoreless, with one batted ball leaving the infield. San Diego's first round pick in 2018 did allow two runs in the sixth, but fanned Bren Spillane with two on and two out to complete his stellar outing. Weathers has 17 strikeouts and 0 walks in 11 combined innings in his first two starts with the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth, three in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to put the game well out of reach. The two runs in the fifth came by way of an Agustin Ruiz RBI double and a Luis Almanzar RBI single. Almanzar, who hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning on Tuesday night, leads the TinCaps with nine RBIs this season.

In the sixth, Little brought home Edwards with an RBI single, followed by a Ruiz two-run double that sliced down the left-field line and scored Little and Williams-Sutton. Ruiz, a 19-year-old native of Mexico, is batting .440 this season with 6 runs driven in; he's had a base hit in each of the six games he's played in this year, with multiple base hits in five of those six games.

The three runs in the seventh were produced by a Marcano bases loaded walk, another Little RBI single, and a Blake Hunt sacrifice fly. The TinCaps drew four walks in the seventh and nine overall in the game, a new season high.

Trent Shelton matched Weathers' great outing with one of his own in relief, setting down the final nine Dragons batters in order to garner a save. Shelton, a California native, struck out three (all swinging) of the nine he faced.

