Enlow's Strong Start Highlights 5-4 Victory

April 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Kane County Cougars, 5-4, Wednesday evening at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Blayne Enlow kept the Cougars in check over five innings pitched to earn the win, and Joe Record capped the contest by posting the first save of his professional career.

Enlow (1-1) gave up a quick run in the first inning before quieting Kane County (4-3) for the next several frames. Tra Holmes led off the game with a double and scored on Jorge Perez's RBI single. Enlow shut out the Cougars during the second through fifth innings and retired 10 of his final 11 batters faced.

The Kernels (2-5) evened the contest at 1-1 within the bottom of the second. Back-to-back one-out singles from Trey Cabbage and Ben Rodriguez put runners at the corners. Two batters later, Jean Carlos Arias grounded into an error that allowed Cabbage to score the game-tying run.

A four-run rally in the fifth put Cedar Rapids in front for good. Yunior Severino drove in Gilberto Celestino with a go-ahead single before Chris Williams hit an RBI double that brought in DaShawn Keirsey Jr. from second base. Williams later scored via error, and Cabbage came home after a single by Andrew Bechtold for a 5-1 Kernels lead.

Kane County sliced its deficit to 5-4 within the eighth inning. With one out and the bases loaded, L.T. Tolbert doubled down the first-base line to plate Holmes, Perez, and Zac Almond.

Record closed the door with a flawless top of the ninth. He struck out Jose Herrera, David Garza, and Holmes in order and picked up the first Kernels save of the 2019 season.

Ryan Miller (0-1) allowed all four runs of Cedar Rapids' fifth-inning rally and suffered the loss. Only one of the four runs were earned.

Thursday's series finale between Cedar Rapids and Kane County will begin at 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Jordan Balazovic (1-0, 1.80) and Cougars right-hander Justin Lewis (0-1, 12.00).

94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday offers $2.00 prices for 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water. College Night includes a special deal to get a club ticket and two regular hot dogs for just $9.00 by presenting a college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

