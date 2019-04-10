Wright State Baseball to Play at Fifth Third Field on May 12

Dayton, Ohio - For the second straight year, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse on Sunday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

"We're very excited about our partnership with the Dayton Dragons and the opportunity to play at Fifth Third Field." Wright State Director of Athletics, Bob Grant said. "Our baseball program has a terrific national reputation and has achieved great success, and we're excited to showcase our program and our student-athletes in a great environment in downtown Dayton."

"We enjoy our continued partnership with Wright State University and are excited to once again, host a Wright State University baseball game at Fifth Third Field," commented Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy. "We are happy to assist them in showcasing all of the amazing local talent at Wright State University, during this special game on May 12."

In addition to seeing Wright State play, fans will get a taste of the family entertainment that Fifth Third Field provides during Dayton Dragons games. Wright State's mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother's Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

