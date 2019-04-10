Five Errors Overshadow Late Rally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - On a frigid night at Perfect Game Field, the Kane County Cougars (4-3) committed five errors and an eighth inning rally came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (2-5). After a bases clearing double by L.T. Tolbert trimmed the Cougars deficit to one run, the next two batters struck out to thwart the threat in the eighth.

The Cougars attacked Kernels starter Blayne Enlow in the first inning. Tra Holmes doubled on the third pitch of the night. The next batter, Jorge Perez, singled on a grounder up the middle to put the Cougars up 1-0. That lead lasted an inning. In the second, Cedar Rapids collected a pair of singles by Trey Cabbage and Ben Rodriguez. With two outs, Jean Carlos Arias reached on a throwing error by Cougar second baseman L.T. Tolbert, plating Cabbage and tying the game, 1-1.

Cougar starter Ryan Weiss exited after four innings, allowing just one unearned run. The fifth inning led to the Cougars' demise. Ryan Miller (0-1) entered and allowed four runs, ultimately taking the loss. The Cougars' second error of the night started the inning, a throwing error by shortstop David Garza. Three straight hits followed, including Yunior Severino's RBI single and Chris Williams' RBI double. The next batter, Trey Cabbage reached on an error by Jorge Perez, scoring Williams to make it 4-1 Cedar Rapids. Two batters later, Andrew Bechtold singled to center to drive in the fourth run of the inning for the Kernels.

Meanwhile, Blayne Enlow (1-1) settled in after allowing the first inning run to pick up the win for Cedar Rapids. The right-hander went five innings, allowed one run, scattering four hits. L.T. Tolbert's bases clearing double in the eighth came off of reliever Zach Neff. Neff battled back with Tolbert representing the tying run at second base, striking out Alek Thomas and Alex King to end the inning. Joe Record (1) struck out the side in order in the ninth to earn the save for the Kernels.

The Cougars play the finale of the four-game series on Thursday night in Cedar Rapids. Right-handed pitcher Justin Lewis makes his second start. He'll face Kernels' right-hander Jordan Balazovic. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

