Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Game)

April 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, April 10, 2019 l Game # 7

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 11:05 a.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-4) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-2)

LH Jacob Heatherly (0-0, 6.00) vs. LH Ryan Weathers (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a four-game set. Current Series: Fort Wayne 2, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 4. Completing a dramatic last two innings of a close game, Fort Wayne's Dwanya Williams-Sutton delivered a walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring in the winning run from second base. Fort Wayne battled back from a 2-0 deficit on Luis Almanzar's grand slam home run with two outs in the eighth to take a 4-2 lead. Dayton's Bren Spillane responded with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to tie the game, 4-4. After Spillane's homer, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out but saw the threat end with back-to-back strikeouts. Dayton starting pitcher Jared Solomon tossed four scoreless innings, striking out seven. Alexis Diaz followed Solomon with two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Spillane drove in three runs for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost three straight games. They have held the lead in all three games. They have lost leads in the sixth and eighth innings in the series in Fort Wayne.

Dragons starting pitchers have posted a 3.38 ERA while relievers have an ERA of 7.16. The team ERA is 5.40.

Dragons relievers allowed two runs in 15 innings in the first three games, but they have surrendered 23 runs in 12.2 innings in the last three.

Individual Notes

Juan Martinez has hit safely in all five games he has appeared in, batting .389.

Pabel Manzanero has hit safely in the four games he has played in, batting .294.

Bren Spillane is 3 for 7 with a home run, double, and three RBI in the current series at Fort Wayne.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 11 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-0, 0.00) at Fort Wayne LH Efraín Contreras (0-0, 4.50)

Friday, April 12 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 6.75)

Saturday, April 13 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-0, 2.25) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 14 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.