TinCaps Game Information: May 8 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-18) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (12-16)

Wednesday, May 8 | 6:35 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Colin Fields

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell in 10 innings, 5-4.

COMING UP: The TinCaps will play 12 home games over 13 days beginning next Tuesday. Upcoming homestand highlights include Love & Roses Night on Friday the 17th and Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday the 18th.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic concludes Thursday with a doubleheader: Homestead vs. Carroll and Leo vs. Columbia City.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 10 one-run games (most in Midwest League), 7 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps have played 5 extra-inning games, too (also most in MWL).

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 18 errors, the 2nd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas and Anthony Vilar are 6th in the circuit having each thrown out 6 runners trying to steal... As a team, Fort Wayne's 8 outfield assists lead the league. Individually, Kai Murphy leads the league with 5 of them.

KAI MURPHY: 10 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 13 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL.

ANTHONY VILAR: 6-game hitting streak (8-for-20, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 8 RBIs).

TYLER ROBERTSON: 4 sac bunts, most in MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: .204 BABIP is 2nd lowest in MWL.

HBP: 4x, Homer Bush Jr. and Nik McClaughry - 6th most in MWL.

