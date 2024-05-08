Whitecaps Quiet TinCaps, 4-0

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff stole the show, silencing the Fort Wayne TinCaps en route to their third shutout victory of the 2024 season, 4-0, Wednesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

'Caps starting pitcher Colin Fields enjoyed one of his best performances of the year - posting five scoreless frames with four strikeouts - as West Michigan allowed just five hits while tallying ten punchouts and holding Fort Wayne to a 0-for-7 mark with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Fields allowed just one runner to advance into scoring position through his first four innings on the mound before second baseman Max Anderson added a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth - forging the Whitecaps in front 2-0. West Michigan added individual tallies in the seventh and eighth frames, as catcher Bennett Lee blasted a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field in his High-A debut before Dom Johnson scored Cole Turney on an RBI single - increasing the lead to 4-0. Meanwhile, the 'Caps bullpen picked up where Fields left off, as relievers Chris Mauloni, Erick Pinales, and Zach Hess combined for a quartet of scoreless innings with six strikeouts to close the book on the Whitecaps victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 13-16 while the TinCaps fall to 10-19. Fields (1-2) secures his first win of the season while TinCaps starter Jagger Haynes (0-3) suffers his third loss, giving up two runs through 3.1 innings pitched. Fields becomes the first Whitecaps starting pitcher to record a win this season. Izaac Pacheco collected a single, double, and a walk as part of a 2-for-3 performance to lead the 'Caps in the victory.

