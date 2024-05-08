Multi-Hit Games for Bush and Cedeño Not Enough

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) on Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark, 4-0.

West Michigan (13-16) went ahead with two runs in the fourth, and added on a run in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Fort Wayne (10-19) got two hits from center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect), including a double. Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño also collected two hits, while first baseman Albert Fabian had one. Right fielder Kai Murphy, designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect), and catcher Anthony Vilar each drew a walk as well.

The TinCaps went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position with eight runners left on base and another caught stealing.

For the season, out of Minor League Baseball's 120 clubs, Fort Wayne ranks last in batting average with runners in scoring position (.175).

In 2023, the TinCaps began the season with a 9-20 record. After the Midwest League's standings reset for the second half of the season, Fort Wayne went on to have the best record in the East Division in the second half to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Next Game: Thursday, May 9 @ West Michigan (6:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos

Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Marcano

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

