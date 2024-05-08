Rhett Lowder transferred from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder has been transferred from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore has been transferred from Chattanooga to Dayton.

Lowder, the Reds first round draft pick in 2023, made five starts for the Dragons, going 2-0 with a 2.49 earned run average.

Andrew Moore pitched in 10 games for the Dragons at the end of the 2023 season and has spent all of 2024 with Chattanooga. He was acquired by the Reds in 2022 as part of the trade that brought infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo to the Cincinnati organization in exchange for Major League starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

The Dragons have four games remaining in their current road series at Lake County. The next game is Thursday night at 6:35 pm. The next home series begins Tuesday, May 14 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

