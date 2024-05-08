Dayton Dragons GameDay and Stat Pack for Wednesday (11:05 AM at Lake County)

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 8, 2024 l Game # 29

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 11:05 a.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-16) at Lake County Captains (17-11)

LH Bryce Hubbart (1-1, 4.42) vs. RH Carter Spivey (1-1, 4.71)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday : Lake County 9, Dayton 5. After going scoreless in the first inning, the Captains scored in each of their seven remaining innings at the plate on the way to a series-opening win. Dayton's Jay Allen II had three hits including a home run on the first pitch of the game. Hector Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI for Dayton.

Current Series (May 7-12 at Lake County) : Dayton is 0-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .250 batting average (8 for 32); 5.0 runs/game (5 R, 1 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 9.00 ERA (8 IP, 8 ER); 2 errors.

Last Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.227 batting average (45 for 198); 5.5 runs/game (33 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 5.07 ERA (55 IP, 31 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for third place, seven games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

The Dragons have averaged 6.6 runs per game over their last 10 games (66 R).

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 27 and have the league co-leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

In 2024, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 65-52 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings, 43-23.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS. Collier is tied for the lead in the MWL in home runs (7) and ranks second in RBI (28).

Jay Allen II leads the MWL in OPS at 1.194 and batting average at .387. He has hit six home runs in 17 games played this season, one off the league lead, despite missing 11 games with a knee injury. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 17 runs. In his last eight games, Allen is 15 for 31 (.484) with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored, and five stolen bases.

Cade Hunter over his last 10 games is batting .355 (11 for 31) with one home run and six RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last eight games is batting .355 (11 for 31) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Thursday, May 9 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.70) at Lake County RH Trenton Denholm (2-0, 3.20)

