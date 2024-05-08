Nuts Will Their Way Past Loons, 4-3

MIDLAND, Mich. - Will Johnston fanned eight batters in three hitless innings of relief and the Lansing Lugnuts (13-16) rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Great Lakes Loons (19-10), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

The Nuts had been held to one hit, a Jonny Butler double leading off the game, and trailed 3-2 entering the eighth inning. But Great Lakes reliever Christian Romero loaded the bases on a Dereck Salom walk and consecutive singles from Jose Escorche and Butler. A Henry Bolte RBI fielder's choice tied the game, and a fielding error by third baseman Jake Gelof on a Will Simpson grounder brought in Escorche with the go-ahead run.

Meanwhile, Johnston, the Oakland A's 13th-round selection in 2023 from Texas A&M, continued his dominance in his first full professional season. Following four innings from Blaze Pontes and a scoreless fifth from Yehizon Sanchez, the southpaw fanned the first two hitters he faced in a perfect sixth, issued a leadoff walk to Nick Biddison in the seventh, and then struck out the next six Loons in order.

In 22 total innings between Stockton and Lansing, Johnston has struck out 40 batters while allowing only nine walks, seven hits and three runs.

The Loons used two walks and a single to place a runner at each base with one out in the ninth against Colton Johnson, but Johnson froze Kyle Nevin and then retired Thayron Liranzo on a comebacker - with an excellent catch made by first baseman Simpson on a one-hop throw - to record his third save.

Great Lakes' only runs came in a three-run third against Pontes, with one of the runs unearned due to a throwing error by right fielder Bolte.

The Lugnuts were outhit 5-3, improving their record to 2-13 in games with fewer hits than the opposition.

Right-hander Jake Garland starts the third game in the six-game series, dueling with Great Lakes lefty Maddux Bruns at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Following the Sunday conclusion of the series, the Lugnuts will return home for a six-game series with Lake County from May 14-19. T ickets are available for purchase at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

