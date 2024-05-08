Captains Top Dragons 8-1 on Wednesday Afternoon in Lake County

Eastlake, Ohio - Four Lake County pitchers combined to allow just four hits while the Captains hit two home runs on the way to an 8-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday afternoon. The Captains have won the first two games of the six-game series.

The loss was the third straight for the Dragons following a three-game winning streak on their last homestand against West Michigan.

Game Recap :

Lake County scored two runs in the first inning and held a 2-1 lead before they erupted for four runs in the fourth to take command of the game. Their fourth inning uprising was keyed by a two-out, three-run home run by C.J. Kayfus, his second homer in two games in the series, as the Captains jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

Lake County closed out the scoring with two runs in the sixth inning.

Dayton's only run of the day came in the second inning when they loaded the bases with one out on two walks and an infield single by Leo Balcazar. Ruben Ibarra's infield ground out brought in Cade Hunter from third with the run.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Vin Timpanelli followed Hubbart with his first appearance of the 2024 season. Timpanelli worked one and one-third scoreless innings, allowing two infield singles with one walk and three strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge has the Dragons only extra base hit, a first inning double. Balcazar had two singles and a walk. The Dragons were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next : The Dragons (12-17) play at Lake County (18-11) on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 6.00) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Trenton Denholm (2-0, 3.20).

