Marcano Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita; Gonzalez Placed on 7-Day IL

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Rafael Marcano has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. Marcano will wear #32. In a separate move, outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez has been placed on the 7-Day IL with a low back strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series in South Bend this morning at 10:05.

