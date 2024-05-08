Opening Day Starter González Promoted

May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (12-16) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher James González promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

James González, 23, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in six games (three starts) spanning 21 innings, striking out 23 batters while walking only two. The southpaw from David, Panama, tossed five scoreless one-hit innings on Opening Night at Dayton. He becomes the third Lugnut to earn a promotion to Double-A this year, joining pitcher Garrett Irvin and catcher Jose Mujica.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.