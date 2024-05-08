Opening Day Starter González Promoted
May 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (12-16) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher James González promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
James González, 23, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in six games (three starts) spanning 21 innings, striking out 23 batters while walking only two. The southpaw from David, Panama, tossed five scoreless one-hit innings on Opening Night at Dayton. He becomes the third Lugnut to earn a promotion to Double-A this year, joining pitcher Garrett Irvin and catcher Jose Mujica.
Check out the Lansing Lugnuts Statistics
