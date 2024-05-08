Chiefs Swept Away by Sky Carp

BELOIT - The Sky Carp just keep rolling at ABC Supply Stadium.

Wednesday afternoon, the Sky Carp swept the Chiefs in a doubleheader thanks to a fantastic effort by the pitching staff and some clutch hitting.

The Sky Carp captured game one 3-2 in eight innings, then followed that with a 3-1 win in game two.

Game one had a dramatic flair. The Sky Carp were trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh and at that point were just two outs from being held hitless. Johnny Olmstead then cracked a homer into left field to break up the no-hitter, tie the game and send it into extra innings.

After Dale Stanavich held the Chiefs scoreless in the top of the eighth, Jake DeLeo hit a walk-off single to win the game.

In game two, Emmett Olson continued his dominance. The lefty allowed just one run on three hits in six innings. Olson ran his scoreless streak to 24.1 innings before Zach Levenson hit a home run in the third inning. It would be the only damage Olson would suffer.

Josh Zamora gave the Sky Carp all the runs they would need with a first-inning two-run double, while later Jake Thompson walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Josh Ekness made his Sky Carp debut a success with a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.

GAME NOTABLES

* The victory brought the Sky Carp to within one game of first place Wisconsin.

* A wild crowd of 2,287 on Education Day brought plenty of energy. Students from 13 different schools were represented.

