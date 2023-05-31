TinCaps Game Information: May 31 vs. South Bend Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-27) vs. South Bend Cubs (24-22)

Wednesday, May 31 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jared Kollar vs. RHP Cade Horton (No. 2 Cubs prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The TinCaps brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on an 80-degree Tuesday night at Parkview Field, but the South Bend Cubs survived in the series opener, 11-8.

SUCCESSION CONNECTION: Former big leaguer Bill Wambsganss, who grew up in Fort Wayne, has been trending of late. There's a theory that his last name was inspiration for the character Tom Wambsganss on HBO's Succession, and also foreshadowed the show's plot as Bill is the only player in World Series history to ever turn an unassisted triple play with Cleveland in 1920 (Tom beat out 3 competitors in Sunday's season finale)... Bill came back to Fort Wayne to manage 1932 Chiefs (Central League affiliate of Cleveland) and the first two seasons for the Daisies (All-American Girls Professional Baseball League) in 1945 and '46.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of 8 games and 9 of their last 14... Last week, the 'Caps secured their first 4-game winning streak of the season... They've won back-to-back series and 3 of their last 4 sets.

AROUND THE SYSTEM: At the age of 16, the Padres' top catching prospect, Ethan Salas, made his full-season debut with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

ATTACKING THE ZONE: RHP Jared Kollar has thrown more than 69% of his pitches for strikes this season. Were he an MLB player, he'd rank 3rd in the league in that category. The MLB average for a starter is 62%.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 19 games in May, slashing .321 / .333 / .444 (.777 OPS)... 7thlowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... 11 doubles are tied for 8th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (45), 2nd in RBIs (34), 3rd in HR (7), 4th in SLG (.497) and wRC+ (154), 5th in OPS (.886) and 7th in R (28) and BB (28).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: For MWL catchers with at least 80 plate appearances, has the 2nd highest wRC+ (147).

LUCAS DUNN: Made his TinCaps debut on this day last year at Great Lakes... This season, batting .265 in 23 home games compared to .115 in 19 road games.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... had an 18-game on-base streak earlier this month... In MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (36), 4th in walks (35; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (14)... 8th best BB/K (0.9).

JUSTIN FARMER: 5-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 9 games since May 20, slashing .281 / .306 / .406 (.712 OPS).

JOSHUA MEARS: 9-game on-base streak... 8 games in a row with an RBI... With runners in scoring position, slashing .385 / .433 / .731 (1.164 OPS)... In 2011, Luis Domoromo drove in a run in 9 consecutive games.

Note: Earlier today, the Cubs promoted infielder Scott McKeon to Double-A Tennessee.

