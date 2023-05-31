Schmidt Transferred to Fort Myers, Yake Activated off Development List
May 31, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids C, Kyle Schmidt has been transferred to single-A Fort Myers. As a corresponding move, INF Ernie Yake has been activated off the Development List. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with four on the injured list and two on the Development List.
Game two of the Kernels' twelve-game road trip is this morning at 10:05 against Lansing.
