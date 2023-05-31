Great Lakes Grabs Seventh Straight, Extend Season-Best Winning Streak

May 31, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Beloit, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (32-15) struck for two runs in the seventh to win their seventh game in a row, a 4-3 final over the Beloit Sky Carp (22-24) on an 83-degree overcast Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. The first pitch was delayed 47 minutes due to the rain forecasted that then shifted away from the ballpark.

Automatic doubles pushed Great Lakes over the top in the seventh. After a one-out walk from Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Jake Vogel and Chris Alleyne powered back-to-back doubles that finished over the fence. Vogel's put two in scoring position, and Alleyne cleared the bases making it 4-2. Alleyne has three runs batted in the first two games of the series.

After three scoreless innings from Hyun-il Choi, Aldry Acosta pitched the ninth. Sky Carp left-fielder Tanner Allen completed a three-hit day with a solo homer with two outs, but the right-hander forced a popup to end the game.

The Loons started strong. Luis Diaz must have kept his legs loose during the delay, he was all over the bases. The 23-year-old led off the game with a triple sliced to right field. He scored on an Alex Freeland groundout. Freeland's 32nd RBI, third most in the Midwest League. The 2022 Third Round Pick continued his hitting streak, now standing at his season-best nine, with a double in the eighth.

Diaz, in the top of the third, reached on an error by Beloit's shortstop. Diaz advanced to second after a walk, then stole third base. The Dominican-born speedster then became the first Loon to steal home this season.

After Sky Carp starter Gabe Bierman reached down for the rosin bag, Diaz sprinted home, forcing a rundown, and slid across the plate as the ball deflected off his shoulder from a throw by third baseman Jacob Berry.

Robbie Peto was stellar through the first four innings in his first start of 2023. The right-hander coasted, striking out four and needing only 45 pitches to get to the fifth. The Loons' defense came to play, with Frank Rodriguez throwing out a runner in the third.

The Sky Carp knotted up the score in the fifth, after 13 straight innings of scoreless offense. Joe Mack snuck a single into right field and then Tanner Allen tripled into right, gaining a fortunate bounce on the artificial turf. With two outs, Joshua Zamora smacked the first pitch he saw from Peto to deep left field, a one-hopper RBI double to the wall.

Michael Hobbs struck out Beloit's leadoff batter to strand two in the bottom of the fifth and kept the score at 2-2.

Beloit had an opportunity to take the lead in the sixth, Jacob Berry singled to begin the frame, and with one out Jake Thompson lined one into right field to put runners on the corners. Hyun-il Choi, stood strong, inducing an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Trailing by two in the seventh, the Sky Carp got on their leadoff batter Tanner Allen. Allen was caught stealing, the second thrown-out runner by Frank Rodriguez. Choi, in the eighth, allowed a double to lead off the inning but retired the potential tying run three consecutive times.

Great Lakes stand with a five-game lead in the Midwest League East Division. The Loons won 20 games in May. Game three of the six-game set is Thursday, June 1st, first pitch is at 7:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.