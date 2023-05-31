Chiefs Allow Five Unanswered in Loss to Wisconsin

Appleton, WI- Despite a powerful start, the Peoria Chiefs couldn't hang on, falling 5-2 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium.

The loss extends the Chiefs losing streak to a season-long seven games.

Peoria used the long ball to get ahead early against Wisconsin starter Edwin Jimenez. Osvaldo Tovalin hit his third of the year in the first inning. Two innings later, Darlin Moquete connected on his first career High-A home run. Moquete's blast traveled an estimated 420 feet.

The Timbers Rattlers quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the third against Chiefs starter Dionys Rodriguez. Terence Doston drew a one-out walk. He moved to third on an Eric Brown Jr. single. The next batter, Robert Moore, singled in Doston to make it 2-1. Two pitches later, Matthew Wood reached on a fielder's choice which tied the game at two.

Wisconsin put up another two spot, this time in the fifth inning to take the lead. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. Dionys Rodriguez departed with the sacks full in favor of Gustavo Rodriguez. Wood grounded out to second base, allowing the go-ahead run to score and make it 3-2. After a strikeout and an intentional walk re-loaded the bases, Eduardo Garcia was hit by a pitch to extend the Wisconsin lead to 4-2.

Dionys Rodriguez was charged for four runs over four innings of work, allowing five hits and four two walks with four strikeouts.

Jimenez was able to brush off the early Peoria home runs and allow just three base runners to reach after the Moquete blast. The right-hander maneuvered through six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out four.

The Timber Rattlers added an insurance run in the eighth off Nathanael Heredia, who made his 2023 Chiefs debut Wednesday. Garcia led off the inning with a double. After a ground ball moved him to third, Alex Hall looped a single into shallow right field to make it 5-2.

Wood had a game-high two runs batted in while Brown paced the Wisconsin offense going 3-for-4.

Max Lazar finished the game on the mound for the Timber Rattlers, tossing three hitless innings allowing just one walk while striking out two. Tovalin was the lone Chief with two hits on the day going 2-for-4.

Peoria dips to 21-26 while Wisconsin improves to 16-30. The Chiefs remain on top in the season series 8-6.

The series continues Thursday from Appleton. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

