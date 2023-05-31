Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Start)

Wednesday, May 31, 2023lGame # 47

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (26-20) at Dayton Dragons (23-23)

RH Garrett Burhenn (2-2, 3.48) at RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 4, West Michigan 2. Ruben Ibarra blasted a two-run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Dragons to their sixth straight win. Dayton relievers Brooks Crawford, Myles Gayman, and Jake Gozzo combined for 7.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and no walks. Blake Dunn hit a solo homer in the fifth to tie the game. West Michigan led 2-0 in the second inning.

Current Series (May 30-June 4 vs. West Michigan): The Dragons won the series opener Tuesday. Dayton team stats in the series: .138 batting average; 4.0 runs/game; 2 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won a season-high six consecutive games. All six were close, low-scoring games in which the winning team (Dayton) scored four runs or less. Dayton pitchers allowed two runs or less in five of the six wins (and three runs in the other game).

During this six-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers have allowed a total of 10 runs (8 earned) with a team ERA of 1.33. Relievers have an ERA of 1.01 (26.2 IP, 3 ER). The combined opposing batting average during the six games is .169 (31 for 183).

The Dragons allowed just 11 runs in the six-game series at South Bend (May 23-28), the fewest they have allowed in a full series since they surrendered nine runs in a six-game set at Fort Wayne, April 26-May 1, 2022.

The Dragons are 15-10 in May after going 8-13 in April.

In May, Dragons pitchers have the best WHIP (Walks + Hits per inning) in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) (1.05).

In May, Dragons pitchers have a 2.98 ERA to rank first in the MWL (third in Minor League Baseball). Opponents are batting .201 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league (tied for second best in MiLB), and Dragons pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the league in May with 73 in 25 games (second fewest in MiLB).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (he will not pitch again in May). He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (1.60) and opponent batting average (.147).

Jose Acuña is fourth in the MWL in ERA (2.41). Aguiar and Acuña rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.75 in just 12 innings (three starts). Hunter Parks (3.24) and Thomas Farr (3.46) also have strong ERAs.

Michael Trautwein over his last 19 games is batting .298 with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI.

Ruben Ibarra over his last seven games is batting .296 with two home runs and eight RBI. He has a five-game hitting streak.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 1 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Troy Melton (0-0, 5.40) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.41)

Friday, June 2 (7:10 pm): West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin (3-3, 2.17) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 3 (7:10 pm): West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-3, 4.26) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.41) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 4 (1:10 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

