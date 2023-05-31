Burgos's Walk-Off Home Run Ends Quad Cities' 12-Game Win Streak in 10 Innings

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (23-23) defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits (24-22) by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The victory ends not only a season-long 12-game winning streak for the River Bandits, but also a season-long four-game losing streak for the Captains.

A two-out, walk-off solo home run from Lake County designated hitter Jorge Burgos ended the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. This was his second home run of the night, as he also hit a solo shot in the bottom of the 6th inning to extend Lake County's lead to 4-2. Entering the contest, Burgos had just one home run in his previous 36 games.

This win also marks the Captains' 13th come-from-behind victory of the season, as they trailed by as many as two runs. Quad Cities tallied the first two runs of the game with a pair of solo home runs, which came in the second and third innings, respectively.

This marked the third consecutive start in which Lake County starting pitcher Rodney Boone allowed 2 home runs. The left-hander pitched a season-high 6 innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 earned runs, and 2 walks, while throwing a season-high 9 strikeouts in 94 pitches.

8 of Boone's 9 strikeouts came between the second and fourth innings, when he struck out 8 of the 10 River Bandits hitters he faced.

The Captains would even up the game at 2-2 in the home half of the third inning. Catcher Micael Ramirez would first ground into a force out, which caused a throwing error that allowed third baseman Dayan Frias to score from second base. Soon after, center fielder Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 10 prospect according to MLB.com, would hit a sacrifice fly to center field, resulting in his 19th RBI of the season.

Lake County then took its first lead of the game in the fifth inning, when shortstop Yordys Valdes hit an RBI double, making the score 3-2 in favor of the Captains.

Later, in the eighth inning, Lake County reliever Alaska Abney would allow 2 earned runs, as an RBI double from Cayden Wallace and RBI single from Gavin Cross in consecutive at-bats tied the game at 4-4. The right-hander allowed these 2 hits and one walk, while throwing one strikeout in the frame.

The Captains would prevent any further scoring from the River Bandits in the eighth with an inning-ending 5-3 double play from Dayan Frias and first baseman Will Bartlett.

The game would remain tied through the top of the 10th inning, as Lake County reliever Franco Aleman (2-2) pitched 2 scoreless, hitless innings, allowing just one walk and throwing 2 strikeouts.

First pitch for Game 2 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Wine Wednesday" at the ballpark, where Lake County will celebrate "Walt Whitman Night." Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

