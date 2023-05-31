Loons to Host Free Play Ball Youth Clinic June 11

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons will host a free Play Ball Youth Clinic on Sunday, June 11, at Dow Diamond featuring instruction by Loons players and coaches. Gates will open at 9:00 A.M., the clinic will start at 10:00 A.M. and be followed by a player autograph session with participants.

Children ages 5-12 are welcome to participate in the free clinic that will feature instruction on hitting, fielding, baserunning, and agilities. All children participating will receive a FREE lawn ticket to the Loons 1:05 P.M. game that day, a complimentary 2023 MLB.tv Yearly subscription, and a complementary 2023 MiLB.tv subscription to watch Loons games. Complimentary game tickets for participants will be available for pickup at will call the day of the game and additional lawn tickets can be purchased in advance at Loons.com or at the box office the day of the game.

Registration is required to participate and can be completed at https://greatlakesloons.leagueapps.com/events. The first 200 kids to register will receive a free Franklin bat and ball set. Registration will be available at Dow Diamond the day of the event beginning at 9:00 A.M. Participants can park in the outfield parking lot accessible via Buttles Ave.

The 1:05 P.M. game against Lake County Captains includes Kids Eat Free with children 12 and under receiving a free kids meal, and following the game, Kids Run the Bases presented by EGLE. The Game also features Lou E. Loon's Kids Club Takeover with inflatables and games on the concourse during the game presented by MyMichigan Health. Lou E's Kids Club is free and registration will be available at Guest Services during the game.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

