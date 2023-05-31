Big 9th Inning Lifts West Michigan Past Dragons; Dayton Winning Streak Snapped at Six

Dayton, Ohio-The West Michigan Whitecaps came from behind to score six runs in the top of the ninth inning and defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday night. The loss snapped the Dragons six-game winning streak.

A crowd of 7,440 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead to the ninth inning as the first eight innings of the game greatly resembled the six wins for the Dragons during their winning streak, all low-scoring, close games that featured outstanding Dayton pitching. Dayton scored their first run in the fourth inning when Austin Callahan singled, went to second on a ground out, and scored on Austin Hendrick's two-out single to make it 1-0.

It looked as if that score might hold up for the Dragons. Starting pitcher Chase Petty worked four brilliant innings, striking out eight and walking only one while allowing four hits. Relievers John Murphy and Braxton Roxby each tossed two scoreless innings to carry the 1-0 lead to the ninth inning.

Vin Timpanelli entered the game after earning saves in each of his last two outings. Timpanelli gave up a bloop single to start the ninth before West Michigan's Brady Allen hit a home run to left-center field to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead. Timpanelli retired the next two hitters before allowing a two-out walk. A costly Dragons throwing error allowed the inning to continue, and West Michigan took advantage, getting a two-run single by Roberto Campos to make it 4-1, and a two-run home run by Jace Jung to give the Whitecaps a 6-1 lead. Four of the six runs against Timpanelli (0-3) in the inning were unearned.

The Dragons got a run-scoring triple from Justice Thompson in the bottom of the ninth and Thompson scored on an error to make it 6-3. But the Dragons were unable to get the tying run to the plate as they lost for the first time since May 23.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Edwin Arroyo went 3 for 4 with a double. Austin Hendrick had two hits and a run batted in.

