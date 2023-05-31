Kernels Outlast Lugnuts 3-2, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Lansing, MI - Back-to-back solo home runs and a Jose Salas RBI double was the only offense Kyle Jones and the Kernels' pitching needed as Cedar Rapids got and held on to a 3-2 lead Wednesday afternoon to win its fifth straight game.

Pitching in front of many family and friends, Kyle Jones made his first professional start in his home state of Michigan and got to work right away. Jones retired the first six batters he faced and carried the momentum through five innings. The right-hander allowed just one run on two hits in his five frames striking out three compared to just one walk.

After starting slow, the Cedar Rapids offense got Jones the lead and earned him the win in the top of the fifth inning. To lead off the frame, Keoni Cavco blasted a ball 460 feet off the apartments in centerfield to make it 1-0. The next batter Tanner Schbel then lifted a pitch over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Kernels.

Jones allowed his only run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, CJ Rodriguez scored Junior Perez on a double to left center to cut the Kernels' lead in half at 2-1.

The Kernels re-extended the advantage to two in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out, Miller reached on an error and then scored all the way from first when Jose Salas drove one into the right-center field gap to make it 3-1.

Lansing drew within one run again in the bottom of the eighth frame. With two out, Johnny Butler smashed a solo home run to right field to cut the Kernels' advantage down to 3-2.

After a scoreless top of the ninth inning, Miguel Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half to pick up his fifth save of the season and the Kernels their fifth straight win.

Cedar Rapids improves to a season-best now seven games over .500 at 27-20 after taking the first two games of the series over now 21-26 Lansing. The Kernels look to extend the winning streak to a season-high six games tomorrow night at 6:05 with Pierson Ohl on the mound opposite Jake Garland.

