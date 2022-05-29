TinCaps Game Information: May 29 vs. Quad Cities

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-28) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (18-26)

Sunday, May 29 (1:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 24 of 66 | Game 45 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. LHP Rylan Kaufman

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Audio: 1380TheFan.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: Quad Cities won both games of a doubleheader, 11-3 and 6-2.

ON DECK: Following Monday's day off, the TinCaps head to Midland, Mich., for a 6-game series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. Fort Wayne then returns to Parkview Field to host the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains from June 7-12.

STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA: On Saturday night, the TinCaps wore special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are still being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com through Friday with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Similarly, t-shirts are also on sale in The Orchard Team Store as a fundraiser.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in strikeouts (11.2 per 9 innings). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 in the game started Wednesday and completed Thursday.

JACKSON WOLF: Ranks 7th in the MWL in K/9 (11.6), striking out 30% of batters faced.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.7 per game). The Bandits have struck out the 2nd most (11.5 per game). On average, teams in the MWL have struck out 9.7 times per game... Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 4th in walks drawn (4.0 per game)... Individually, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate in the MWL); outfielder Corey Rosier is 9th at 17%. Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked more than they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 6th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 69 attempted base stealers (36%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 15, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (34) and is 2nd in runs (36), 4th in stolen bases (18) 5th in triples (3), and 9th in OBP (.378).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (50), 4th in average (.305), 5th in stolen bases (15), 6th in RBIs (28), and 8th in total bases (74). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in 8 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

