Jeferson Morales Reinstated off Injured List
May 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have reinstated catcher Jeferson Morales from the 7-day injured list. The Kernels active roster now stands at 30 players.
Morales was placed on the injured list on May 22 with a left oblique strain. He has played in 24 games this season, slashing .247/.321/.409 for a .730 OPS with four doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. In the month of May, the Venezuelan backstop is hitting .317 with a .977 OPS and 11 runs batted in.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: May 29 vs. Quad Cities - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Jeferson Morales Reinstated off Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (6:10 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- Comeback Falls Short in Cubs' 13-10 Loss to Loons - South Bend Cubs
- Seven-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Loons Past South Bend - Great Lakes Loons
- Fans Pack Parkview Field on Saturday Night to Witness Wins - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Negret, Gonzalez Power Bandits to Sweep of Twin Bill - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Captains Reach New Territory, Now Winners of Five Straight - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Lose, 3-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Take Fifth Straight from Chiefs in 4-1 Victory - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.