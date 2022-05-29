Jeferson Morales Reinstated off Injured List

May 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have reinstated catcher Jeferson Morales from the 7-day injured list. The Kernels active roster now stands at 30 players.

Morales was placed on the injured list on May 22 with a left oblique strain. He has played in 24 games this season, slashing .247/.321/.409 for a .730 OPS with four doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. In the month of May, the Venezuelan backstop is hitting .317 with a .977 OPS and 11 runs batted in.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.